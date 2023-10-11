The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,951. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

