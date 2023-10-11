The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $177,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,322,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,697. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

