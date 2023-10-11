ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Shares of THMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,062. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.92). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 145.48% and a negative return on equity of 365.72%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $37,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

