Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.41 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $197.27 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,309,541,975 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

