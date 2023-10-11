Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $179.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $179.86 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01820817 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $31,195,606.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

