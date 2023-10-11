Threshold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.76 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Threshold has a total market cap of $185.75 million and $20.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,851.31 or 1.00036253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01820817 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $31,195,606.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

