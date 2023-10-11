Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 64.4% in September

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Tian Ruixiang worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.