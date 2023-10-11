Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of TYCMY traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.