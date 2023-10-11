Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TYCMY traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

