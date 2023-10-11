TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.60

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 116014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $882,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $320,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

