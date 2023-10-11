Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the September 15th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

