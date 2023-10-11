Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.23

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $27.26. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 9,963 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

