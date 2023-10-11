Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.23

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $27.26. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 9,963 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.