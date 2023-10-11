Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.69) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.24) to GBX 955 ($11.69) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $974.17.

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

