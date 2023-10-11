Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Plans Dividend of $0.85

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYBT opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

