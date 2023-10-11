True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$2.01. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 192,978 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -375.00%.
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
