True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$2.01. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 192,978 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

