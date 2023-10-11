TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.02

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.02 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($2.02). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.08), with a volume of 1,183,534 shares trading hands.

TT Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,666.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.89.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.