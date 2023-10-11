Tyler Wall Sells 35,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 4,859,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.