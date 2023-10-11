Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $33.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

