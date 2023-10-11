Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $33.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
