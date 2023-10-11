UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.73 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.84 or 0.00178856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $8.73 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 49.96855654 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $7,926,036.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.