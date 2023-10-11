Uniswap Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00015316 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $45.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00227296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.10585632 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 819 active market(s) with $46,586,677.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

