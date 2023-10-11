United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from United Overseas Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other news, insider Chong Kong purchased 77,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$42,843.90 ($27,464.04). Insiders own 107.98% of the company’s stock.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

