United Parcel Service (UPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $173.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $167.00.

9/28/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $195.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $179.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – United Parcel Service had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

