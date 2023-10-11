Unizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.61 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $35.61 million and $261,802.24 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

