Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as low as $5.11. Urban One shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 21,254 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban One by 48.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Urban One by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Urban One by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

