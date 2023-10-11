Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$3.22. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 871,404 shares changing hands.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 120.78% and a return on equity of 134.35%. The company had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,780.00. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.