Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$3.22. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 871,404 shares changing hands.
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 120.78% and a return on equity of 134.35%. The company had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
