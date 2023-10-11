Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 131,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,582. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $75,009. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

