VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the September 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DAPP stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.76.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

