VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Position Lowered by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 490,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 734,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,334 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

