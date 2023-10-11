Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 83,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,940. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
