Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 83,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,940. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.