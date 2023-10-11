Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,101,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. 2,661,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,974. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

