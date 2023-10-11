Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Critical Comparison

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) and VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Varonis Systems and VERSES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 1 9 10 0 2.45 VERSES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $33.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than VERSES AI.

This table compares Varonis Systems and VERSES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -23.83% -22.30% -10.67% VERSES AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and VERSES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 7.04 -$124.52 million ($1.06) -28.71 VERSES AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VERSES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats VERSES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc., a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone. The company was formerly known as Verses Technologies Inc. and changed its name to VERSES AI Inc. in March 2023. VERSES AI Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Canada.

