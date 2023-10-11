Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 349.2% in September

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

