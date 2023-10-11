Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,505,586 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.17. The stock has a market cap of £16.01 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

