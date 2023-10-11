Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia Sells 242 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,094. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

