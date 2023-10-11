Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.90)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 3,398,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

