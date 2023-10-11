VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:UBND)

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

