VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

UCRD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

