VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Plans $0.10 Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 305.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

