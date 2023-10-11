Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VSDA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,375. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

