VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of VFLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 17,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

