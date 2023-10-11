VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of VFLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 17,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $27.12.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
