VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

