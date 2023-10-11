VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 72.3% in September

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.