VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CIL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

