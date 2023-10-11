VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

