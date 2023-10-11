VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USTB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USTB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.