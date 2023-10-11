VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 14,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,612. The company has a market capitalization of $564.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3,851.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

