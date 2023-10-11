VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3052 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,442. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

