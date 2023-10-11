VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

