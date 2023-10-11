VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,622. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $58.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

