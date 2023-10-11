VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth about $1,674,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.