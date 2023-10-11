VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

